Police dog Gizmo out of bandages after tendon damage

PUBLISHED: 15:37 10 December 2019 | UPDATED: 15:37 10 December 2019

PD Gizmo, who was injured on duty. Photo: Norwich Police

PD Gizmo, who was injured on duty. Photo: Norwich Police

Norwich Police

A Norfolk police dog is making progress on the road to recovery after sustaining a "significant injury" while on duty.

PD Gizmo cut an artery after stepping on broken glass while searching an area in Great Yarmouth for discarded property and was rushed to Taverham Vets by his handler PC Watson on Sunday, December 1.

Gizmo - described by police as "a tough boy" - was able to pull through after losing a lot of blood.

On Tuesday, December 10, Norfolk police issued an update saying that he was out of his bandages and resting after sustaining tendon damage as a result of the accident.

Police said: "Gizmo is finally out of bandages. He does have tendon damage and is still resting to give him the very best possible chance at recovery.

"Gizmo and his handler are so grateful for all your TLC. Make sure to send Gizmo your get well wishes, he loves them."

