Officer who targets child sexual offenders nominated for international award

The Norfolk Multi-Agency Child Exploitation Program Board (MACE) is up for a World Class Policing Award. From left, Amanda Murr from the Office of the Police and Crime Commissioner for Norfolk, Detective Superintendent Andy Coller of Norfolk Constabulary and director of commissioning, partnerships and resources for children's services at Norfolk County Council Sarah Jones. Picture: Norfolk Constabulary Archant

A police officer whose work has led to the arrest of 320 people suspected of downloading and sharing indecent images and videos online has been nominated for an international award.

Share Email this article to a friend To send a link to this page you must be logged in.

Det Con Tom Farrell, an intelligence development officer from the Cyber, Intelligence and Serious Crime Directorate, is named in the new system/technology category and is among four nominations for Norfolk Constabulary.

Over the last five years it is estimated that more than 100 children have been safeguarded in Norfolk and Suffolk through Det Con Farrell's work.

Having been on secondment to the Home Office since 2017, the combination of his investigative skills and innovative technological solutions have helped target sophisticated online offenders who had remained undetected for many years.

His work has also led to significant outcomes in areas such as counter-terrorism, child sexual exploitation, serious crime and fraud.

You may also want to watch:

Operation Moonshot, the team that aims to disrupt criminals and protect communities around Norfolk's road networks, is also up for recognition.

Following the launch of the East team - targeting criminals in Great Yarmouth and the surrounding areas - in May, there are now three groups across the county detecting uninsured, untaxed or unworthy vehicles, while also proactively investigating those linked with organised crime.

Altogether, a total of 1,432 arrests and 1,361 seizures have been made.

Also in the running for an award are the Norfolk Multi-Agency Child Exploitation Program Board (MACE) and the Integrated Offender Management Bridge Model of Norfolk and Suffolk Constabularies.

Chief Constable Simon Bailey said: "It's extremely pleasing to see such incredible teamwork and projects shortlisted on a global stage. Our Operation Moonshot teams have had unwavering success, making almost 1,500 arrests and as many seizures in 833 days of duty.

"The exploitation of vulnerable young people is one of the biggest challenges facing modern-day policing and the MACE team plays an essential cross-partnership role in reducing the dangers that children are exposed to."

The World Class Policing Awards will take place in London on Thursday, November 14.