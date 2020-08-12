Search

Advanced search

Lockdown sees UEA campus used to train 80 new police officers

PUBLISHED: 13:38 12 August 2020 | UPDATED: 13:38 12 August 2020

Norfolk Chief Constable Simon Bailey with a group of new officer recruits. Picture: UEA

Norfolk Chief Constable Simon Bailey with a group of new officer recruits. Picture: UEA

Archant

Its campus is more used to hosting lessons on physics and politics than policing – but during the coronavirus lockdown, Norfolk’s officers have been training at the University of East Anglia.

Trainee officers socially distancing inside the Julian Study Centre lecture theatre. Picture: UEATrainee officers socially distancing inside the Julian Study Centre lecture theatre. Picture: UEA

Social distancing measures meant the Norfolk Constabulary regular training site at force headquarters at Wymondham was full.

Meanwhile with student teaching and assessment having moved online, the UEA’s campus had space in many of its buildings could be put to other uses including training new police recruits.

MORE: Former school to be transformed into ‘first class’ police training centre

The collaboration began in early April and will continue up until September, by which time close to 1,000 hours of teaching of the new recruits will have been completed on the campus in Norwich.

Paul Sanford, Norfolk's deputy chief constable. PIC: Supplied by Norfolk Police.Paul Sanford, Norfolk's deputy chief constable. PIC: Supplied by Norfolk Police.

In total, more than 80 new recruits have so far successfully passed through the UEA campus and on to local police stations.

You may also want to watch:

Norfolk deputy chief constable, Paul Sanford, said: “Use of the campus has enabled our programmes to increase police officer numbers in Norfolk to continue putting extra officers out on the streets at this most crucial of times.”

Trainee police officers on Chancellor’s Drive on the UEA campus in Norwich. Picture: UEATrainee police officers on Chancellor’s Drive on the UEA campus in Norwich. Picture: UEA

UEA vice-chancellor Professor David Richardson said: “I’m proud that we are able to support Norfolk Police, who we have always maintained a good relationship with, and I would like to thank all the staff who have helped to make this happen.”

The agreement saw police use the UEA lecture theatre, seminar rooms and foyer area of the four-storey Julian Study Centre building.

UEA’s security and cleaning staff ensured the buildings remained clean on a daily basis to reduce the risk of coronavirus, and even assisted with role-playing by playing civilians in training exercises.

Norfolk’s police and crime commissioner, Lorne Green, said: “I am delighted to hear more than 80 new police recruits are now out and about patrolling their local communities thanks to the UEA offering crucial training facilities at such a vital time.”

MORE: Police training leaves residents alarmed over gunshots

A £3.35m new training centre for Norfolk’s next generation of police recruits is set to open in the near future at the Grade II listed Hethersett Old Hall.

Head of operational training, Chief Inspector Keith Philpot, said: “These experiences have been invaluable in helping police trainers understand a new approach to its training delivery and ensure that the designs and considerations for Hethersett Old Hall, reflect the lessons we have learned.”

If you value what this story gives you, please consider supporting the Eastern Daily Press. Click the link in the orange box above for details.

Most Read

‘Covid has taken the joy out of retail’: Fashion store owners closing down after 23 years

Anita and Abhi Vadhir are retiring from Vanilla and closing the store which will continue to trade online. Pic; Archant library

Anger as rubbish piles up at seaside beauty spot

Rubbish has been stacking up around the bins on Beach Road, Brancaster, prompting a message to visitors to take their litter home. Picture: Supplied

Thunderstorms could be on their way to Norfolk - but not quite yet

Thunderstorms could be on their way to Norfolk and Suffolk. Pic: Peter Cutts / newzulu.com

The inside story on City, Liverpool and Jamal Lewis saga

Jamal Lewis has had a turbulent few days but remains a Norwich City player Picture: Paul Chesterton/Focus Images Ltd

‘We’re just trying to get home’ - Couple stuck on boat due to broken bridge

Alan Coggs, 71, cannot get home after boating on the coast due to a broken bridge, inset, in Great Yarmouth. Picture: Courtesy of Alan Coggs/Denise Bradley.

Most Read

Woman dies after emergency services called out to reports of seven in water on Norfolk coast

Waxham beach. Picture: DENISE BRADLEY

‘Covid has taken the joy out of retail’: Fashion store owners closing down after 23 years

Anita and Abhi Vadhir are retiring from Vanilla and closing the store which will continue to trade online. Pic; Archant library

Road closed after car crashes into house

Emergency services were called in after a car crashed into house in London Road, Dereham. Picture: Abigail Nicholson

Be prepared for torrential thunderstorms as hot weather continues

A weather warning has been issued for severe thunderstorms. Picture: DENISE BRADLEY

Family tributes to loving mother who died rescuing son

Danielle Chilvers, 37, of Swaffham, who died Sunday after she went into the sea at Waxham to save her 14-year-old son who got into difficulty in a kayak. Picture: PA/BRITTANY WOODMAN

Latest from the Eastern Daily Press

Motorcyclist dies in crash on Norfolk road

A motorcyclist died after a crash in Watton Road between Great Ellingham and Rockland St Peter. Photo: Google Maps

Thunderstorms could be on their way to Norfolk - but not quite yet

Thunderstorms could be on their way to Norfolk and Suffolk. Pic: Peter Cutts / newzulu.com

Norwich City outline plans for supporters return to Carrow Road

Norwich City could return to stadiums as early as September if the club's application to host test events gets approved. Pictures: BRITTANY WOODMAN/Archant

Train lines ‘could be axed’ if passengers stay away

Some trains to the coast have been busy recently, like this one to Felixstowe, but Christian Wolmar has warned we could be facing cutbacks to services.. Picture: CHARLOTTE BOND

Here’s where Norwich and Norfolk’s new cycle lanes could be if £2.2m bid succeeds

New cycle lanes will be created in Norfolk if a bid for £2.2m of government cash is successful. Photo: Getty Images/iStockphoto