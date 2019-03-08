Search

Police to take on fire service in charity football match

PUBLISHED: 13:25 06 April 2019 | UPDATED: 13:25 06 April 2019

Harry Deeba had the chance to meet the chief of police Simon Bailey. Picture: Norfolk Police

Police officers and firefighters in Norfolk will take to the pitch to raise money for a boy living with a rare form of cancer.

Officers from Norfolk Constabulary and firefighters from Norfolk Fire and Rescue Service (NFRS) will play in an 11-a-side charity football match on Sunday, April 14 in aid of Harry Deeba.

The two year old from Taverham was diagnosed with Neuroblastoma in January last year.

Harry’s family and friends, who are hopeful he will be in remission when he has his next scans this month, are trying to raise £239,000 to access a vaccine in New York and give Harry the best chance at living cancer-free.

NFRS Head of Operations Richard Dromey said: “We’re delighted to be working together, in a less traditional way than we usually do, to support such a great cause. We hope people will get behind this and support Harry’s Appeal.”

It is at Mulbarton Wanderers FC’s ground at The Common, Mulbartonat at 3pm.

To find out more go to solvingkidscancer.org.uk/campaigns/harrys-appeal

