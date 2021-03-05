News Norwich City F.C. Things to do Business Property Lifestyle Subscribe
Man jailed for dealing cocaine in Thetford

Emily Thomson

Published: 10:08 AM March 5, 2021   
Maciej Mazurkiewicz, of Lincoln Way in Thetford, was sentenced to three years in prison at Norwich Crown Court on Tuesday March 2. 

A 21-year-old has been jailed for dealing cocaine in the Thetford area. 

He had pleaded guilty to being concerned in the supply of a Class A drug, being concerned in the supply of a Class B drug and possession with intent to supply cocaine at an earlier hearing. 

Officers executed a warrant at Mazurkiewicz’s address on Monday May 25, 2020, and seized cocaine with an approximate street value of £700, along with more than £1,000 in cash and a mobile phone which showed messages in relation to the supply of drugs. 

Author Picture Icon
Author Picture Icon
Author Picture Icon
Author Picture Icon
