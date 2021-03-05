Man jailed for dealing cocaine in Thetford

Published: 10:08 AM March 5, 2021

A 21-year-old has been jailed for dealing cocaine in the Thetford area.

Maciej Mazurkiewicz, of Lincoln Way in Thetford, was sentenced to three years in prison at Norwich Crown Court on Tuesday March 2.

He had pleaded guilty to being concerned in the supply of a Class A drug, being concerned in the supply of a Class B drug and possession with intent to supply cocaine at an earlier hearing.

Officers executed a warrant at Mazurkiewicz’s address on Monday May 25, 2020, and seized cocaine with an approximate street value of £700, along with more than £1,000 in cash and a mobile phone which showed messages in relation to the supply of drugs.