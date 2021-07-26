'Slow down, save lives' - Police launch speed awareness campaign

Published: 4:40 PM July 26, 2021

Police have launched a speed safety awareness campaign to highlight the dangers of driving at fast speeds. - Credit: Archant Norfolk

Police have launched a speed awareness campaign with increased checks across Norfolk.

The 'slow down, save lives' campaign aims to highlight the dangers of speeding and will run until Sunday, August 8.

Speeding is one of the main contributors in car crashes and one of the fatal four driving offences.

The campaign aims to reduce the number of people killed or seriously injured on the county’s roads and officers will be speaking with drivers during the campaign.

In Norfolk, speeding was a contributing factor to approximately 12pc of collisions where someone was killed or seriously injured within the past year (41 out of 239).

Chief Inspector Jon Chapman, head of the Joint Roads and Armed Policing Team said: "As traffic gradually increases to pre-pandemic levels with the full easing of restrictions, the number of collisions is anticipated to naturally increase.

"We want to remind drivers that speeding kills! It’s as simple as that.

"Our officers deal with the devastating consequences that speeding can cause, which is why we are so keen to highlight the importance of driving not only to the speed limit, but also to the road conditions.

"We are urging road users to think not only about their own safety on the roads, but the safety of others. Expect the unexpected and drive to an appropriate speed where you can react quickly to any hazards and stop safely.

"Slow down, it will save lives.”

Norfolk’s Police and Crime Commissioner Giles Orpen-Smellie said: "Today I launched my public consultation for my Police and Crime Plan, which will set out the policing priorities for Norfolk Constabulary for the coming years.

"One of the proposed priorities will be to make Norfolk’s roads safer for all who use them and I am absolutely clear in my view that all road users should be able to go out and about in Norfolk without being put at risk by others.

"There’s simply no excuse for speeding and the Constabulary have my full support in this campaign to curb unacceptable driving behaviour.

"We all have a responsibility to look out for each other and the same goes when we’re behind the wheel.”