On the beat city! Norfolk police getting into the celebratory spirit at the Canary promotion parade

PUBLISHED: 09:57 06 May 2019

Norfolk police pass on their congratulations to NCFC boss Daniel Farke while on patrol in Prince of Wales Road, Norwich. Picture: Norfolk Constabulary

Norfolk police pass on their congratulations to NCFC boss Daniel Farke while on patrol in Prince of Wales Road, Norwich. Picture: Norfolk Constabulary

Norfolk Constabulary

Norfolk police officers are getting into the celebratory spirit at the Norwich City promotion parade.

Great Yarmouth police officers join the Norwich City promotion parade. Picture: Norfolk ConstabularyGreat Yarmouth police officers join the Norwich City promotion parade. Picture: Norfolk Constabulary

Officers on duty have accessorized their hats with green and yellow ribbons and police cars around the city can be seen decorated with the club's badge.

Some lucky officers on patrol in Prince of Wales Road on Sunday night also had the chance to personally pass on their congratulations to Norwich City boss Daniel Farke and some of the players.

Officers from Great Yarmouth have also joined Norwich police to keep the large crowds of people safe during the celebrations.

Norfolk police getting into the celebratory spirit at the Norwich City promotion parade. Picture: Norfolk ConstabularyNorfolk police getting into the celebratory spirit at the Norwich City promotion parade. Picture: Norfolk Constabulary

