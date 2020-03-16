Large police presence in Norwich suburb due to concern for man's safety

Police on the scene of an incident in Jay Gardens, Chapel Break, near Bowthorpe. Picture: Supplied Archant

A large police presence is currently on scene in a Norwich suburb over concerns for the safety of a man.

Officers were called to a home in Jay Gardens in Chapel Break, near Bowthorpe, at 6.05am on Monday.

One passer-by, who did not want to be named, said: 'There must have been 10 to 12 police cars, 25 officers and an ambulance.'

A spokesperson for Norfolk Police confirmed that they were called to the scene after concerns were raised over the safety of a man.

It is believed that the man is alone in the property.

Emergency services remain on scene.