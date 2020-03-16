Search

Advanced search

Large police presence in Norwich suburb due to concern for man's safety

PUBLISHED: 12:38 16 March 2020 | UPDATED: 13:21 16 March 2020

Police on the scene of an incident in Jay Gardens, Chapel Break, near Bowthorpe. Picture: Supplied

Police on the scene of an incident in Jay Gardens, Chapel Break, near Bowthorpe. Picture: Supplied

Archant

A large police presence is currently on scene in a Norwich suburb over concerns for the safety of a man.

Police on the scene of an incident in Jay Gardens, Chapel Break, near Bowthorpe. Picture: SuppliedPolice on the scene of an incident in Jay Gardens, Chapel Break, near Bowthorpe. Picture: Supplied

Officers were called to a home in Jay Gardens in Chapel Break, near Bowthorpe, at 6.05am on Monday.

One passer-by, who did not want to be named, said: 'There must have been 10 to 12 police cars, 25 officers and an ambulance.'

A spokesperson for Norfolk Police confirmed that they were called to the scene after concerns were raised over the safety of a man.

It is believed that the man is alone in the property.

Emergency services remain on scene.

Most Read

Woman found dead at Norwich Cathedral

The body of a woman was found at Norwich Cathedral. Picture: Daniel Moxon

Police grateful for ‘random act of kindness’ by stranger in Thorpe

Message of thanks left for police in Thorpe St Andrew. PIC: NSRAPT Twitter.

Coronavirus: List of 35 countries the Foreign Office is advising people not to travel to

The Foreign Office has advised people not to travel to 35 countries. Picture: Andrew Milligan/PA Wire

Caroline Flack’s family reveal poignant details of her funeral service

The order of service for Caroline Flack's funeral. Picture: Courtesy of Caroline Flack's family.

Norwich man fears he may have coronavirus after he saw woman escorted off flight

Ryan Williams, from Norwich, was on flight to Australia when a woman was escorted off. Picture: Ryan Williams

Comments have been disabled on this article.

Most Read

Woman found dead at Norwich Cathedral

The body of a woman was found at Norwich Cathedral. Picture: Daniel Moxon

Police grateful for ‘random act of kindness’ by stranger in Thorpe

Message of thanks left for police in Thorpe St Andrew. PIC: NSRAPT Twitter.

Coronavirus: List of 35 countries the Foreign Office is advising people not to travel to

The Foreign Office has advised people not to travel to 35 countries. Picture: Andrew Milligan/PA Wire

Caroline Flack’s family reveal poignant details of her funeral service

The order of service for Caroline Flack's funeral. Picture: Courtesy of Caroline Flack's family.

Norwich man fears he may have coronavirus after he saw woman escorted off flight

Ryan Williams, from Norwich, was on flight to Australia when a woman was escorted off. Picture: Ryan Williams

Latest from the Eastern Daily Press

More likely to have coronavirus in Norfolk than official figures, says health boss

One person has tested positive for coronavirus at the Norfolk and Norwich University Hospital. There are three more cases at the Queen Elizabeth Hospital in King's Lynn, but Dr Louise Smith, director of public health in Norfolk, said that the true number of people carrying the virus in the county is likely to be higher. Picture: NNUH

Woman found dead at Norwich Cathedral

The body of a woman was found at Norwich Cathedral. Picture: Daniel Moxon

‘Any ideas how this plays out, City fans?’ - Premier League debate

Norwich City's Carrow Road should have hosted Premier League football against Southampton on Saturday Picture: Bradley Collyer/PA Wire

Large police presence in Norwich suburb due to concern for man’s safety

Police on the scene of an incident in Jay Gardens, Chapel Break, near Bowthorpe. Picture: Supplied

Coronavirus: List of 35 countries the Foreign Office is advising people not to travel to

The Foreign Office has advised people not to travel to 35 countries. Picture: Andrew Milligan/PA Wire
Drive 24