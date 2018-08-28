Search

Police identify driver killed in Brooke crash

PUBLISHED: 17:18 06 December 2018 | UPDATED: 17:20 06 December 2018

The scene of the fatal crash at Brooke. Picture: Luke Powell.

Archant

A driver who was killed when their car left the road and hit a tree in Brooke has been identified by police.

The hatchback was travelling along Norwich Road in the early hours of Sunday, November 18, when it crashed and caught fire.

Emergency services managed to extinguish the blaze, but Norfolk police confirmed the driver died at the scene.

Police said subsequent tests have now revealed the identity of the driver and the next of kin has been informed.

The crash happened while the vehicle was travelling towards Brooke from Poringland at about 4.30am. It left the road near to Norwich Road’s junction with Entrance Lane.

Alan Nicholls, station manager with Norfolk fire service, said the car was on fire when crews arrived.

He said: “The fire was extinguished and everything else since then has been in support of police.”

Fire crews from Earlham, Sprowston, Carrow and Wymondham were called to the incident.

Police at the scene said the incident was a “single vehicle RTC”.

A Norfolk police spokesman said: “The driver has been identified as a result of tests and next of kin has been informed.”

No further details about the driver have been provided.

The speed limit where the crash happened, which is next to the Brooke village sign, is 30mph.

The incident saw Norwich Road, which is the main route through Brooke, closed off to traffic between its junctions with Entrance Lane and The Street.

Police said the road re-opened at about 4pm on the same day.

A 66-year-old woman, who lives nearby, said at the time: “There is such an eerie atmosphere in the village today because we are used to hearing the rumble of traffic going past.

“We could even hear the children playing football from the park, and that never happens.

“It’s ethereal because we know what has happened.”

Brooke is located about seven miles south of Norwich, near Poringland.

• Anyone who may have witnessed the collision or has any information regarding the incident should contact Sgt Eric Crittenden from Swaffham Roads Policing Team on 101.

