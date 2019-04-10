Wanted: Help to protect the Queen and Royal Family in Norfolk

The Royal Family leave Christmas Morning Service at Sandringham Church Picture: Paul John Bayfield PAUL JOHN BAYFIELD

Could you help protect the Queen and members of the Royal family while they are staying in Norfolk?

Police are advertising for communications officers to join the Royalty and VIP Protection (RVIPP) squad.

It says the team is “a dedicated unit adjacent to the Royal Estate at Sandringham”, with “responsibility for visits of protected Royalty and VIPs within both Norfolk and Suffolk”.

Those applying will need to be professional and discreet, according to the Norfolk police website.

It adds: “The successful candidates will become an initial point of contact for all site visitors and enquiries, providing support administratively (including visitor logs, maintenance records, intelligence reports) whilst monitoring security systems including alarms and CCTV technology.

“You will be handling internal and external calls, including those from officers, the general public and estate staff.

“The role requires for security concerns to be documented and assessed ensuring that the security of residences on the Royal Sandringham Estate are protected.”

The job description says the job carries a salary of £20,115 - £22,668 pa, plus a 20pc shift and weekend allowance.

Officers will be expected to work 12-hour shifts, on a four on, four off pattern and be based at Dersingham police station.

The ad says applicants must be able to demonstrate “an ability to rationalise, prioritise and remain objective under pressure”.

They must also show the ability to “undertake work activities with discretion and diplomacy” and be able to accurately type 30 words a minute.

Previous experience of security operations is also desirable, the website says.

The Queen and members of the Royal Family gather at Sandringham each Christmas, when thousands flock to see them attend church on december 25.

Members are also present at other times when staying in Norfolk, while the Duke of Edinburgh has frequently been in residence since retiring from public life.

The Duke and Duchesss of Cambridge and their three young children also have a home at Anmer Hall on the estate, which they regularly visit.