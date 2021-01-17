Driver escapes serious injury after 4x4 flips onto roof
Published: 4:53 PM January 17, 2021
- Credit: Norfolk Special Constabulary
Emergency services were called to help after a 4x4 rolled onto its roof and came to rest in a field.
Officers from the Norfolk Special Constabulary were called to the scene after the crash on Friday night in Weeting, near Thetford.
Fortunately, the man driving the vehicle managed to escape with only minor injuries.
Later in their shift, the same officers were called to help ambulance staff treat a woman who had collapsed in Thetford.
Emergency services gave the woman CPR for 40 minutes before she was taken to hospital.
They were then were called to a fight in the town centre and arrested a woman for assaulting two emergency workers while under the influence of alcohol.
