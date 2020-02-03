Search

Driver dies after Mercedes overturned into pond

PUBLISHED: 09:34 04 February 2020 | UPDATED: 10:06 04 February 2020

The B1172 was closed between Wymondham and Besthorpe after a crash where two cars overturned. Picture: Daniel Moxon.

A driver has died after he was involved in a major crash in Norfolk.

A silver Mercedes E63 AMG and a blue Vauxhall Mokka collided at around 12.50pm on Monday, February 3, on the B1172 London Road in Suton, between Wymondham and Besthorpe.

Both cars overturned, and the Mercedes came to rest in a pond at the side of the road.

Police confirmed that the driver of the Mercedes - a man in his 50s - was pronounced dead at the scene.

The woman driving the Vauxhall and her male passenger - both in their 40s - sustained minor injuries.

The road was closed near to the junction with Eleven Mile Lane for more than seven hours while police officers, ambulance workers and fire crews made the scene safe.

The road reopened at 8.30pm.

Anyone who may have witnessed the collision, has relevant dash cam footage or has information concerning the driving manner of either vehicle prior to the incident should contact the Serious Collision Investigation Team at Wymondham on 101 quoting incident number 173 of February 3, 2020.

