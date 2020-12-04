News Norwich City F.C. Things to do Business Property Lifestyle Subscribe
Part of Thetford road evacuated amid concerns about building safety

Emily Thomson

Published: 5:33 PM December 4, 2020   
Police were called to a business on White Hart Street following concerns about the "structural stability" of a building. 

Part of a road was evacuated amid concerns about the safety of a building. 

Police were called to a business on White Hart Street, in Thetford, at around 12.20pm on Friday December 4, following concerns about the "structural stability" of the building. 

A Norfolk Police spokesman said: "Officers have evacuated the area and cordons have been put in place.  

"Pedestrians and cars are no longer able to access an area of White Hart Street, however accesses to business premises at the top of White Hart Street and the bottom of White Hart Street are still accessible.  

"The fencing Surrounding the building is likely to remain in place until tomorrow lunchtime." 

Breckland Police tweeted: "White Hart Street, Thetford will be closed to pedestrians and vehicles as police put diversions in place to support @Norfolkfire."


