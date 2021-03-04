News Norwich City F.C. Things to do Business Property Lifestyle Subscribe
Missing person found after search involving drone

Ben Hardy

Published: 11:14 AM March 4, 2021   
Police use drones to hunt down coursers Picture : Antony Kelly

A drone was used to help search for a missing person on Wednesday night - Credit: copyright ARCHANT 2017

A missing person was found in the Great Yarmouth area after emergency services were called into action. 

The fire service attended Bevan Close in Norwich to assist the police when searching for a missing person. 

Crews from Wymondham and Carrow were called at 9.21pm on Wednesday with a drone being used as part of the search. 

A spokeswoman for Norfolk Police confirmed the person was later located in the Great Yarmouth area, and the fire crews were stood down just before 10.30pm. 

