Police and Coastguard called to Cromer Pier after fears for man’s safety

Police and the Coastguard attended an incident on Cromer pier on Sunday, after concerns were raised for a man's safety. Pictured, stock image of Cromer pier. Photo: MILES JERMY Archant

Police and the Coastguard attended an incident on Cromer Pier after fears were raised over a man’s safety.

Share Email this article to a friend To send a link to this page you must be logged in.

Teams from the Cromer and Sheringham Coastguard were asked to assist with concerns over a man on the pier.

They were called at 5.30pm on Sunday, January 27.

A Coastguard spokesperson said: “As the Cromer team arrived, police informed the team the person was safe and well away from the coastline.

“If you see someone in trouble on the coast, call 999 and ask for the Coastguard.”

A police spokesperson said: “We were called at 5.10pm about concerns for the safety of a man in Cromer.

“We attended the scene and after making enquiries and phone calls, we established the man was safe and well.”

A spokesperson for Cromer Lifeboat said they were asked to launch by the Coastguard.

They added: “The weather conditions were too much for the inshore lifeboat to go out and by the time we were ready, we were informed that the person was safe and well.”