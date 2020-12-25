News Norwich City F.C. Things to do Business Property Lifestyle Subscribe
Two cars in Christmas Day crash near Sandringham estate

Emily Thomson

Published: 4:46 PM December 25, 2020   
Two cars were involved in a collision near to the Sandringham estate.

Two cars were involved in a collision near to the Sandringham estate on Christmas Day.  

A red Ford KA and red Citron DS3 were involved in the collision, causing the road to be blocked for some time.  

Officers arrived at the scene at around 1.45pm on Friday December 25. 

No one was reported to have been injured.

Police said breath tests were given at the scene and both came back negative. 



