Horse dies after crash with car in Norfolk village

Police closed Hingham Road in Great Ellingham after a crash invovling a car and a horse rider. Picture: Google Archant

A horse has died following a collision with a car in a Norfolk village.

Police were called to Hingham Road, in Great Ellingham, just before 2.30pm on Sunday, October 18, following a collision involving a Toyota Yaris and a horse.

Officers attended along with the air ambulance and the road was closed while emergency services dealt with the incident.

Norfolk Police said: “The rider of the horse, a man in his 70s, suffered minor injuries and was taken to hospital.

“The driver of the Toyota, a woman in her 90s, suffered shock but no injuries. The horse was sadly pronounced dead at the scene.

“The road was reopened just before 5pm.”

An eyewitness who was at the scene said: “We were the first ones there.

“I saw a horse laid on the grass verge and the rider.

“The horses injuries looked really bad and at first he tried getting up but literally a few minutes later he died.”