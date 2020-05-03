Search

Driver caught at 124mph on A47 as police target high speeders in Norfolk

PUBLISHED: 09:46 03 May 2020 | UPDATED: 09:58 03 May 2020

The Norfolk & Suffolk Roads and Armed Policing Team stopped a driver going 124mph on the A47. Picture: Norfolk & Suffolk Roads and Armed Policing Team

Speeding motorists were caught driving at up to 124mph on the county’s roads on Saturday.

The Norfolk & Suffolk Roads and Armed Policing Team stopped a driver going 59mph in a 30mph zone. Picture: Norfolk & Suffolk Roads and Armed Policing TeamThe Norfolk & Suffolk Roads and Armed Policing Team stopped a driver going 59mph in a 30mph zone. Picture: Norfolk & Suffolk Roads and Armed Policing Team

Norfolk & Suffolk Roads and Armed Policing Team (NSRAPT) reported incidents of four drivers going between 29 and 54mph above the speed limit across the region.

The highest speed recorded was on the A47 where a vehicle sped 124mph in a 70mph zone.

NSRAPT said the driver was on their way home after making a “non-essential journey”.

Police also reported a driver travelling at 104mph on the A11 at Wymondham “en route to put a deposit on a puppy.”

The Norfolk & Suffolk Roads and Armed Policing Team stopped a driver going 80mph in a 50mph near a collision hot spot on the A47. Picture: Norfolk & Suffolk Roads and Armed Policing TeamThe Norfolk & Suffolk Roads and Armed Policing Team stopped a driver going 80mph in a 50mph near a collision hot spot on the A47. Picture: Norfolk & Suffolk Roads and Armed Policing Team

The team also stopped a driver on the A47 at North Burlingham, after recording a speed of 80mph in a 50mph limit, near towards a “notorious” collision hot spot.

Also on Saturday, officers stopped a taxi driver in Great Yarmouth found driving at 77mph and warned they may lose their license.

Finally, in Bradwell, a motorist was stopped after speeding nearly twice the limit in a 30mph.

The Norfolk & Suffolk Roads and Armed Policing Team said: “Driver had only just got their licence back following previous driving disqualification.”

In April, Norfolk Police reported that since the start of lockdown in March, 1.1pc of vehicles were caught speeding at more than 100mph while, last year, that figure stood at 0.6pc, according to Norfolk police.

Chief inspector Kris Barnard, head of the Joint Roads and Armed Policing Team, said: “It is very disappointing to see such a dramatic increase in speeding drivers, especially when we are seeing fewer vehicles on our roads.

“If you are involved in a serious collision you are highly likely to need vital health care, therefore increasing the demand on our NHS. Due to the current coronavirus pandemic, there has never been a more important time for us to all do our bit by protecting our NHS by reducing our chances of needing health care.”

The increase, which has been tracked at various speed data recorders set up county-wide, comes as Norfolk police reported a 75pc reduction in traffic volume across the county.

The NSRAPT team previously issued a warning to drivers not to take advantage of the quiet roads.

On April 20, Inspector Gary Miller from Norfolk and Suffolk’s Roads and Armed Policing Team (NSRAPT) said: “Although we are clearly seeing fewer vehicles on the roads at this time we would remind drivers that all traffic rules, including speeding limits still apply.

“We continue to patrol our road network and will take robust enforcement action against those that who break the rules.

“We continue to re-iterate government instructions that nonessential journeys are not permitted due to the coronavirus outbreak and would be in breach of the Health Act rules. We are urging the public to stay home.”

