Dog handlers train at Marina Centre ahead of demolition plans

PUBLISHED: 13:57 18 February 2020 | UPDATED: 13:57 18 February 2020

Norfolk Police have been training at Great Yarmouth's Marina Centre ahead of the sites demolition. PHOTO: Instagram/Norfolk Police

Archant

The days of Great Yarmouth's Marina Centre may be numbered, but the site has welcomed one final group of visitors.

Dog handlers from Norfolk Police visited the seafront site last week for training in the now-drained swimming pool.

Taking to Instagram, Norfolk Police said: "Who ever visited the Marina Centre in Yarmouth? Last week our dog had some training at the Marina Centre which is soon to be demolished. So while it is empty we were given the chance to make the most of the venue. Bit weird being in a pool with no water."

Construction of the replacement £26m water and leisure park will begin in late spring ready for Summer 2021, with the current building expected to be levelled within three months.

The new complex will include a six-lane 25m pool with full disabled access, a confidence water area and learner pool with moveable floor, leisure water with fun play features, two water flumes, and a splash pad.

