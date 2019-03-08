Search

Advanced search

Woman seriously injured after crashing into tree

PUBLISHED: 09:31 30 September 2019 | UPDATED: 10:13 30 September 2019

The B1108 was closed following the crash in Kimberley, in which a woman was seriously injured. Pic: Google Street View

The B1108 was closed following the crash in Kimberley, in which a woman was seriously injured. Pic: Google Street View

Google Street View

Police are appealing for witnesses after a woman was injured in a crash west of Norwich.

The incident happened at around 4pm on Friday, September 27 when a black Chrysler Ypsilon travelling along the B1108 at Kimberley left the road and collided with a tree.

The driver, a woman in her 20s, was taken to Addenbrooke's Hospital with serious injuries.

Anyone who may have witnessed the collision or anyone with dash cam footage is asked to contact PC Mark Outlaw at the Norfolk Roads and Armed Policing Team on 101.

Most Read

‘My adrenaline was flowing’: How hero shopper helped police officer who was being attacked

PC Dan Chilvers was attacked by a man on Haymarkey in Norwich on Saturday afternoon. Photo: Matt Cossey

Van left stranded at high tide in coastal town

This van was found stranded after high tide in Blakeney during a weekend of wet weather in Norfolk. Picture: Jason Gardiner/Norfolk Countryside Photos

High tide means tidal wave on Norfolk river

A tidal wave on the Great Ouse near King's Lynn Picture: Kevin Holland

Flood alerts around coast following heavy rain

High tides, high winds and wet weather are combining to cause flood warnings around the Norfolk coast. Picture: Simon Finlay Photography.

‘We were all screaming’ - Amazon hands over £16,000 after driver runs over dog

The Snell family almost lost their dog Dukey after an Amazon delivery driver ran over him when leaving their property. After amassing a bill of thousands of pounds for his lifesaving treatment, Amazon have paid the vets bills for the family. Tracy Riches Byline: Sonya Duncan Copyright: Archant 2019

Comments have been disabled on this article.

Most Read

‘My adrenaline was flowing’: How hero shopper helped police officer who was being attacked

PC Dan Chilvers was attacked by a man on Haymarkey in Norwich on Saturday afternoon. Photo: Matt Cossey

Van left stranded at high tide in coastal town

This van was found stranded after high tide in Blakeney during a weekend of wet weather in Norfolk. Picture: Jason Gardiner/Norfolk Countryside Photos

High tide means tidal wave on Norfolk river

A tidal wave on the Great Ouse near King's Lynn Picture: Kevin Holland

Flood alerts around coast following heavy rain

High tides, high winds and wet weather are combining to cause flood warnings around the Norfolk coast. Picture: Simon Finlay Photography.

‘We were all screaming’ - Amazon hands over £16,000 after driver runs over dog

The Snell family almost lost their dog Dukey after an Amazon delivery driver ran over him when leaving their property. After amassing a bill of thousands of pounds for his lifesaving treatment, Amazon have paid the vets bills for the family. Tracy Riches Byline: Sonya Duncan Copyright: Archant 2019

Latest from the Eastern Daily Press

Van left stranded at high tide in coastal town

This van was found stranded after high tide in Blakeney during a weekend of wet weather in Norfolk. Picture: Jason Gardiner/Norfolk Countryside Photos

Woman seriously injured after crashing into tree

The B1108 was closed following the crash in Kimberley, in which a woman was seriously injured. Pic: Google Street View

David Freezer: Six things you might have missed following Norwich City’s defeat at Crystal Palace

Max Aarons and Marco Stiepermann, right, thank the travelling Norwich City fans following defeat at Crystal Palace Pictures: Paul Chesterton/Focus Images

City pub with 300-year history bids to expand its B&B offering

Trowel and Hammer owner Ben Duraj. Photo: Sylvaine Poitau

Happy Birthday, Lord Nelson! Here’s how the admiral is remembered on Norfolk’s signs

Nelson's silhouettes and a ship are depicted in the corners of North Walsham's town sign. Picture: Dr Andrew Tullett
Drive 24
Hot Jobs

Show Job Lists