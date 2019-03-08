Woman seriously injured after crashing into tree

The B1108 was closed following the crash in Kimberley, in which a woman was seriously injured. Pic: Google Street View Google Street View

Police are appealing for witnesses after a woman was injured in a crash west of Norwich.

The incident happened at around 4pm on Friday, September 27 when a black Chrysler Ypsilon travelling along the B1108 at Kimberley left the road and collided with a tree.

The driver, a woman in her 20s, was taken to Addenbrooke's Hospital with serious injuries.

Anyone who may have witnessed the collision or anyone with dash cam footage is asked to contact PC Mark Outlaw at the Norfolk Roads and Armed Policing Team on 101.