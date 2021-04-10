Woman cut from car after crash on A11
Firefighters had to cut the roof off a car to free a driver following a crash on the A11.
A section of the A11, between the A47 near Cringleford, Norwich, and the B1135, Wymondham, was closed on Friday night following a single vehicle crash.
A Vauxhall Zafira went into central reservation in Thetford bound before the Ketteringham turn off.
Police were called at around 7.30pm and the road was closed completely at 8pm, so emergency services could cut the roof of the car to free the female driver.
A Norfolk Police Spokesman said: “Approximately 50 members of the public turned around for the safety of our fire colleagues, so they could get the female out.
“She was taken to the Norfolk and Norwich University hospital with a slight injury.
“Thank you for everyone's patience and understanding.”
The road was then reopened at 10pm.
