Pilot creates tribute to Queen over Sandringham with flight path

Jamie Everett's flight path over Sandringham in tribute to the Queen - Credit: Jamie Everett

A Norfolk pilot has taken flight to pay tribute to the Queen in the skies over Sandringham.

On Monday, September 13, at the same time the Queen was making her final flight from Edinburgh to London, a plane took off from an airfield near Fakenham and recreated the Queen's Royal Cypher above the Sandringham Estate.

The "personal tribute" was made by Jamie Everett, a Norfolk businessman who has been flying since 1983.

He said: "This was my own personal way of paying tribute to Her Majesty, someone I was extremely lucky and highly privileged to have met on several occasions."

Mr Everett was joined by his two sons Horatio and Alexander, who helped with navigation.

The flight path he created could be seen on flight tracking services like Flightradar24 and Plane Finder.

The plane took off from the former RAF West Raynham airfield near Fakenham and the flight took one hour and 20 minutes to complete.

He added: "The important thing was to be in the air at the same time as her final flight.

"It was something I wanted to do not for publicity but just for myself to pay homage to her."