Our photographers' favourite memories and images of the Queen

Ian's favourite image is of the Queen with his eldest son Freddie, at the age of 3. The Queen happily chatted to him at West Newton church. - Credit: Ian Burt Photography

She was the most photographed woman in the world. And on the Queen's many visits to Norfolk, the staff of the Eastern Daily Press were there to capture the moments on camera.

Three of our photographers, past and present, recount their memorable experiences of taking pictures of the late monarch.

Sonya Duncan has photographed the Queen at least 10 times since joining the company in 2001.

She remembers a "hierarchy of ladders" at assignments at Sandringham, where she had to battle against the ranks of other photographers to get her step ladder in the best spot, before waiting hours to actually take the picture.

The moment the monarch arrived was always special.

"You were looking at generations of history and an incredible life through your lens. What she gave up and what she has done was amazing," Ms Duncan said.

Her favourite image of the Queen was chosen because of the memory attached.

A friendly guide dog took a shine to Her Majesty, during a visit to the Norfolk and Norwich Association of the Blind, and would not leave her alone.

As the dog-lover she was, the Queen gently stroked the labrador while she continued with the public engagement.

The Queen with a very attentive guide dog on a visit to the Norfolk and Norwich Association for the Blind - Credit: Sonya Duncan

On occasions where only one photographer was allowed to be present at a royal event, images would are shared, or pooled, with other media companies.

Ms Duncan said these jobs always brought added excitement.

"The adrenaline is flowing because you know your pictures are going to be used nationally and worldwide," she added.

Denise Bradley first photographed the Queen at the age of 19 at the Newmarket Racecourse, shortly after joining the newspaper in 1979.

"It was a horrible day, it was raining and cold and she went straight into a room for a comfort break," she said.

"Suddenly the crowd outside around me started to move and I thought she must have come out, but I could not see her.

"I stood on my tip-toes and looked around to see if I could see her.

"When I looked to my right I suddenly realised I was walking right alongside next to her. Just as I realised with shock, I saw a security guard's hand reach out to grab my shoulder, so I legged it."

Her favourite picture was taken at Castle Rising church in 2018.

"It was a horrible day, it started snowing and was freezing cold. When the Queen came out of the church she was not very smiley.

"Then she was chatting to someone next to her and in that moment she looked up at that person and smiled at them. It was like the sun came out."

The Queen smiles as she braves the snow as she leaves Castle Rising church after the Sunday service. Picture: DENISE BRADLEY - Credit: Copyright: Archant 2018

Ian Burt was a photographer for the EDP from 2002 to 2018.

He was based in King's Lynn and photographed the Queen at Sandringham on several occasions.

"I always enjoyed photographing her," he said. "It was always a good atmosphere within the photographers, always a really nice atmosphere with the crowd, and Her Majesty was always brilliant at interacting with that crowd.

"She always had time for everybody. She was a lovely lady to photograph."

Mr Burt's favourite image is of the Queen with his eldest son Freddie, at the age of 3. The Queen happily chatted to him at West Newton church.

