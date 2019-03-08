Norfolk film-maker to donate £4000 worth of equipment to support endangered wildlife in Kenya

Tim Strivens, director at Cley Spy, Glandford, donating bonoculars and telescopes for the 'Power the Rangers' appeal. Picture: Chris Taylor Archant

A Norfolk film-maker is set to donate £4000 worth of equipment to Kenyan rangers to support wildlife under threat from poachers.

Photographer and film maker Chris Taylor pictured with the Maasai Mara rangers he worked with on a trip to Kenya. Photo: CHRIS TAYLOR Photographer and film maker Chris Taylor pictured with the Maasai Mara rangers he worked with on a trip to Kenya. Photo: CHRIS TAYLOR

Chris Taylor, a photographer from Sheringham, started his 'Power the Rangers' appeal in March after he visited the area on a job.

He spent a fortnight filming and photographing the work of local rangers charged with protecting the area's wildlife with the support of the community-led Enonkishu Conservancy.

Mr Taylor said: "Through the fundraiser we raised enough money to not only purchase essential equipment such as a rangefinder, torches, GPS units, compasses, etc for the rangers but also enough to buy the materials to set them up a whole new camp.

"I collected a box full of binoculars and telescopes from Tim Strivens, director at Cley Spy, Glandford, for the appeal."

Mr Taylor will head to Kenya in mid October to take the equipment for the rangers.

For more information visit: www.crowdfunder.co.uk/power-the-rangers