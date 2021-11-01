Foal which died after arson attack nominated for horse of the year

A foal which died after being burned in an arson attack has been posthumously nominated for a horse of the year award.

Phoenix had been in the care of Redwings Horse Sanctuary, in Hapton near Norwich, after being burned in an arson attack near Sevenoaks in Kent, which led to his death last month.

But now Phoenix has been nominated for Horse and Hound magazine's 'Horse of the Year' award by members of the public in recognition of his life and of the care provided by Redwings staff.

Phoenix receiving treatment at Redwings Horse Hospital in Aylsham. - Credit: Redwings

A Redwings spokesperson said: "We knew Phoenix was incredibly popular not just in this country but across the world.

"So to sadly have to break the news that he had passed away was a hard think to do.

"But the response we've had since has been absolutely incredible, we've been inundated with messages of support and donations.

"We can't respond to them all but they've been so wonderfully appreciated by everyone here because we've all felt quite bereft since losing him.

"People have been very kindly donating in their droves not just in tribute to his life but also as a thank you to the team who tried to help him.

"We didn't put Phoenix forward for 'Horse of the Year', it was members of the public who had done it before he passed away and then when he passed we called the magazine and let them know.

"But they wanted to keep him on as a nominee in tribute to his brave story and also as a symbol of all the hard work people at Redwings have done to look after not only him but all ponies at the sanctuary."

Within the first two days of Phoenix's arrival at the sanctuary people donated more than £20,000 and the sanctuary said that number has continued to grow although they are yet to announce an updated total.

If you’d like to make a donation in memory of Phoenix, call 01508 481000 or click here.