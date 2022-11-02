Norfolk resident wins £100,000 in Premium Bonds prize draw
- Credit: PA
A lucky person from Norfolk has scooped £100,000 in this month's Premium Bonds prize draw.
The winner bought their victorious bond in December 2021 and was one of three people from the county to win a prize this month.
According to National Savings and Investments, the Norfolk winner held £12,500 in bonds and the value of the bond is worth £4,000.
Two people from Norwich also won prizes worth £50,000 and £25,000 respectively.
Meanwhile, bond holders from Herefordshire and Essex won the top £1m prize this month.
Jill Waters, NS&I retail director, said: “Premium Bonds are a fun way to start saving - customers are in with the chance of winning any one of our more than 4.9 million prizes.
"Their wins could be life changing, as we’ve seen with our two winners in Hertfordshire and Essex.
"People up and down the country can start their Premium Bonds journey with an initial investment of just £25.”