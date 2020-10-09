Lockdown heroes from Norfolk centre stage on Queen’s Birthday Honours list

Some 18 people from Norfolk have been named on the Queen's Birthday Honours list 2020. Picture: DENISE BRADLEY Archant

From nursing to providing vital support to the community during the pandemic, a host of impressive people across Norfolk have been recognised in the annual Queen’s Birthday Honours list.

Share Email this article to a friend To send a link to this page you must be logged in.

Rockland All Saints engineer Pete Martin (back left), pictured here with Stephen Fry following a job, has been made an MBE in the Queen's Birthday Honours list. Picture: Openreach Rockland All Saints engineer Pete Martin (back left), pictured here with Stephen Fry following a job, has been made an MBE in the Queen's Birthday Honours list. Picture: Openreach

This year’s list, which applauds the achievements from people of all walks of life, features 18 people from the county.

The list, which is normally announced in June, was postponed in order to fully reflect the crucial work of people during the first months of coronavirus.

The names of people from Norfolk who were named on the 2020 list are as follows.

THE ROYAL VICTORIAN ORDER

Laura McGillivray has been named on the Queen's Birthday Honours list 2020. Photo: UEA Laura McGillivray has been named on the Queen's Birthday Honours list 2020. Photo: UEA

Caroline Ann-Marie Clarke – for services to the Norfolk Lieutenancy.

ROYAL VICTORIAN MEDAL

Timothy Ian Reeves, gardens team leader, Sandringham House

ORDER OF THE BRITISH EMPIRE

Professor Julia Claire Davidson, from Diss – for services to online safety.

Jane Hope Kennedy, from Norwich – for services to conservation architecture.

Professor Gillian Louise Schofield, from Bury St Edmunds – for services to children and families.

Member of the Order of the British Empire

You may also want to watch:

Sophia Jane Archer, from Holt – for services to the administration of justice.

Professor Laura Bowater, from Norwich – for services to research and education in anti-microbial resistance.

Stuart Graham Dark, from Snettisham – for services to the community during the pandemic.

Michael David Drewery, from Peterborough – for services to debt management tax collection.

Julia Ann Hunt, from Great Yarmouth – for services to nursing.

Stephen David Layton, from Great Ellingham – for services to classical music.

Peter William Martin, from Attleborough – for services to telecommunications during coronavirus.

Laura Susan McGillivray, from Norwich – for services to local government.

Sarah-Jane Mintey, from Norwich – for services to technology and education during coronavirus.

BRITISH EMPIRE MEDAL Samantha Jane Gallagher, from King’s Lynn – for services to social care during coronavirus.

Reverend Matthew James Price, from Great Yarmouth – for services to the community in Gorleston during coronavirus.

Simon Taylor, from Great Yarmouth – for services to the community during coronavirus.

Bronwen Mary Tyler, from Thetford – for services to the community.

Lesley Anne Elizabeth Utting, from Thetford – for voluntary service to young people.

Janet Holden, from Halesworth – for services to public libraries.