Lockdown heroes from Norfolk centre stage on Queen’s Birthday Honours list
PUBLISHED: 22:44 09 October 2020 | UPDATED: 22:45 09 October 2020
Archant
From nursing to providing vital support to the community during the pandemic, a host of impressive people across Norfolk have been recognised in the annual Queen’s Birthday Honours list.
This year’s list, which applauds the achievements from people of all walks of life, features 18 people from the county.
The list, which is normally announced in June, was postponed in order to fully reflect the crucial work of people during the first months of coronavirus.
The names of people from Norfolk who were named on the 2020 list are as follows.
THE ROYAL VICTORIAN ORDER
Caroline Ann-Marie Clarke – for services to the Norfolk Lieutenancy.
ROYAL VICTORIAN MEDAL
Timothy Ian Reeves, gardens team leader, Sandringham House
ORDER OF THE BRITISH EMPIRE
Professor Julia Claire Davidson, from Diss – for services to online safety.
Jane Hope Kennedy, from Norwich – for services to conservation architecture.
Professor Gillian Louise Schofield, from Bury St Edmunds – for services to children and families.
Member of the Order of the British Empire
You may also want to watch:
Sophia Jane Archer, from Holt – for services to the administration of justice.
Professor Laura Bowater, from Norwich – for services to research and education in anti-microbial resistance.
Stuart Graham Dark, from Snettisham – for services to the community during the pandemic.
Michael David Drewery, from Peterborough – for services to debt management tax collection.
Julia Ann Hunt, from Great Yarmouth – for services to nursing.
Stephen David Layton, from Great Ellingham – for services to classical music.
Peter William Martin, from Attleborough – for services to telecommunications during coronavirus.
Laura Susan McGillivray, from Norwich – for services to local government.
Sarah-Jane Mintey, from Norwich – for services to technology and education during coronavirus.
BRITISH EMPIRE MEDAL Samantha Jane Gallagher, from King’s Lynn – for services to social care during coronavirus.
Reverend Matthew James Price, from Great Yarmouth – for services to the community in Gorleston during coronavirus.
Simon Taylor, from Great Yarmouth – for services to the community during coronavirus.
Bronwen Mary Tyler, from Thetford – for services to the community.
Lesley Anne Elizabeth Utting, from Thetford – for voluntary service to young people.
Janet Holden, from Halesworth – for services to public libraries.
If you value what this story gives you, please consider supporting the Eastern Daily Press. Click the link in the orange box above for details.