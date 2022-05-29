Commemoration of 80th anniversary of the Le Paradis Massacre

A peaceful village in the Northern French countryside became the focus of a friendly British invasion over the weekend.

Over 200 people, including some from Norfolk, helped to commemorate the 80th anniversary of the Le Paradis Massacre – even if they were two years late.

The eight-decade anniversary of the massacre was due to take place on May 27, 2020, but then lockdown had a say in matters with Brits unable to make the journey.

Duriez Farm pictured today. This was the headquarters from which the 99 surrendered. - Credit: Peter Steward

The class of 2022 came together for a joint commemoration of both the 80th and 82nd anniversary of the massacre which saw 99 soldiers, who had surrendered, marched from what had been their headquarters and into a field alongside a barn where they were unmercifully massacred by Nazi troops.

Eighty two years on, 31 people travelled from Norfolk.

They included the son and daughter of one of only two survivors, members of the Le Paradis Commemoration Group which has worked over the past five years to keep the memory of those murdered alive and members of the Le Paradis Memorial Group which has successfully campaigned for the erection of a lasting memorial in the grounds of Norwich Cathedral.

Lestrem Band at the service to mark the 80th anniversary of the Le Paradis Massacre - Credit: Peter Steward

The party also included descendants of soldiers either killed in the massacre or in fighting in and around Le Paradis, along with Dereham Mayor Hugh King and members of the East Anglian Regiment.

They were joined in the commemoration services by representatives of the Royal Scots, a number of whom were also killed in the massacre, Mayor of Lestrem Jacques Hurlus, local dignitaries and local people.

After a wreath-laying service alongside the barn where the men were machine-gunned and bayoneted to death and a short service led by the Rev Phil Hiscock, a marching band from Lestrem led a procession to the village church for more wreath-laying, speeches and a service in the Commonwealth Grave cemetery where well over 100 British soldiers are buried.

One of the Norfolk pilgrims Tony Howlett with photographs of his uncle George Howlett who was killed fighting in the area but not in the massacre - Credit: Peter Steward

Only two of the 99 soldiers survived – Privates Bill O’Callaghan from Dereham and Bert Pooley from London. Private O’Callaghan spent time in various prisoner-of-war camps and Private Pooley was repatriated due to the severity of his wounds. The two survivors then made determined efforts to bring the perpetrator of the massacre to justice and this resulted with Nazi Fritz Knoechlein being hanged at the end of the war.

The soldiers were attempting to hold back the German advance to enable almost 340,000 soldiers to be evacuated off the beaches at Dunkirk.

The Rev Phil Hiscock with Dennis O'Callaghan - Credit: Peter Steward

In a poignant address, Bill O’Callaghan’s son Dennis remembered his dad’s words after returning from what would be his last visit to Le Paradis.

“My father said this will be my last visit to remember my fallen comrades and friends, all are at peace here. So I ask please remember us as we were in future years,” Dennis O’Callaghan said.

“This became a pivotal moment for me as I wanted to establish what led to this awful event to enable me to bring it to prominence in my own country for the sake of those sacrificed lives.

The visitors from Norfolk in a group shot alongside the barn where the massacre took place. - Credit: Peter Steward

“As the years have passed, I believe I have remained steadfast in my mission to ensure this atrocity is kept firmly in the minds of people who enjoy the freedom of that sacrifice made on 27th May 1940,” Mr O’Callaghan said.

“I finish by thanking you all for your unwavering support over the last 40 plus years to ensure what happened here in Le Paradis is not forgotten either now or in future generations,” he added.

After the services, the British contingent enjoyed a reception organised by their French hosts at a local school.

Dennis O'Callaghan son of one of the only two survivors pictured with John Head from the Le Paradis Commemoration Group - Credit: Peter Steward

The village of Le Paradis was no stranger to violence by May 1940, having suffered greatly at the hands of the Germans in the First World War as well.

More details on the massacre at Le Paradis can be found on the commemoration group’s official website at www.leparadismassacre.com.