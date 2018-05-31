People and businesses across Norfolk wear pink for hospice appeal

Pink Priscilla Day at Norwich Cathedral. Picture: Norwich Cathedral Norwich Cathedral

From jumpers and jewellery to T-shirts and ties, people and firms across the county and beyond donned pink on Friday to raise awareness of an appeal for a new hospice.

Cobweb the cat marks Pink Priscilla Day. Picture: Priscilla Bacon Hospice Cobweb the cat marks Pink Priscilla Day. Picture: Priscilla Bacon Hospice

Pink Priscilla Day took place on Friday, June 19, when fundraisers were organised to support the Priscilla Bacon Hospice Appeal.

The fund, which will pay for the construction of a new £12.5 million hospice adjacent to the Norfolk and Norwich University Hospital and is backed by this newspaper, officially reached its halfway point in April.

Priscilla Bacon Hospice chief executive Mark Nicholas said: “We’ve been thrilled that so many people and businesses across the county have chosen to mark Pink Priscilla Day and show their support for the appeal.

The Very Rev Jane Hedges, Dean of Norwich, and her dog Benson mark Pink Priscilla Day. Picture: Norwich Cathedral The Very Rev Jane Hedges, Dean of Norwich, and her dog Benson mark Pink Priscilla Day. Picture: Norwich Cathedral

“Every penny raised gets us closer to the goal of building a new and much needed hospice for Norfolk and Waveney.”

To donate to the Priscilla Bacon Hospice Appeal, visit www.justgiving.com/campaign/pinkpriscilladay.








































































































































































































































































































































































