Norfolk people among those arrested at London anti-oil protests

More than 35 people have been arrested during the Just Stop Oil protests in London on Thursday - Credit: Just Stop Oil

Eight people from Norfolk are among more than 30 protestors who have been arrested in the capital during anti-oil protests.

Climate action group Just Stop Oil has brought roads near Trafalgar Square in London to a standstill over the past six days to demand the government ends all new UK fossil fuel projects.

Activists have glued and locked themselves to the roads around the London landmark, prompting Metropolitan police officers to arrest more than 35 people on Thursday (October 6) for “wilful obstruction of the highway”.

Traffic began flowing down Whitehall again at 2pm after police officers detached protesters from the road and they were then carried off into police vans.

One of the protestors from Norwich said: "We are in an economic and environmental crisis, with oil companies making obscene profits while climate breakdown spirals out of control and ordinary people can’t afford to live. Enough is enough.

"I’m taking action in solidarity with all the people whose lives are being destroyed by the climate crisis, and for the generations to come, who will have to live with the harm that’s being caused by oil, coal, and gas."

The blockades this month are timed to coincide with the planned launch of a new round of oil and gas licensing in which around 130 new licences for oil and gas projects are likely to be awarded.

The protests also coincide with the October 1 energy price hike which is expected to cause millions of households to fall into fuel poverty due to struggling with energy costs.

Just Stop Oil say they will continue the demonstrations in the capital for at least a month.

A spokesman from the group said “This is not a one day event.

"This is an act of resistance against a criminal government and their genocidal death project.

"Our supporters will be returning today, tomorrow and the next day, and every

day until our demand is met – no new oil and gas in the UK."