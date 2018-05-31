Search

Dog walkers warned over fatal virus outbreak

PUBLISHED: 16:19 10 June 2020 | UPDATED: 16:50 10 June 2020

Dog owners are being warned after an outbreak of Parvovirus in Norfolk. Credit: Nick Butcher

Dog walkers are being urged to avoid at least three popular parks and woodland areas in Norfolk after a deadly disease was discovered.

The Parvovirus outbreak was discovered when an adult dog was admitted to the North Walsham’s Toll Barn veterinary surgery with the disease on Tuesday morning.

Dog owners are being urged to avoid Bacton Wood, North Walsham Memorial Park and Mousehold Heath, where the infected dog had been walking.

Symptoms of the Parvovirus include lethargy, vomiting and diarrhoea, and the disease is most commonly spread by contact with dog faeces, so vets are urging owners to clear up after their dogs and not allow them to sniff other dog’s rear ends.

A Parvovirus vaccine is included in annual vaccinations for dogs and animals are covered for up to three months after their due date, dogs who are overdue are advised to contact their vet immediately.

