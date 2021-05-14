Waiting game for parkrun lovers as one Norfolk event closes

Published: 5:30 AM May 14, 2021

Parkrunners throughout the county continue to be left in the dark over whether they will be able to pull on their running shoes this summer.

Mulbarton parkrun has this week announced it will not be continuing when parkrun events restart in the UK.

But there is brighter news for those who normally attend Eaton Park for the runs after Norwich City Council gave it the green light.

And a decision will be made on May 21 on whether all events across the county can start on June 5.

A spokeswoman for parkrun UK said there will be no official announcements before that date.

There are some notable Norfolk omissions on the list for all the 5k parkrun events across England that currently have full landowner permission to return.

Gorleston Parkrun taking in the cliffs. - Credit: Richard Knibb

Norwich, Brundall, Catton Park and Loch Neaton in Watton are included on the list, but Holkham, Sheringham, King's Lynn and Blickling are among those which are not.

And a statement by the Mulbarton parkrun team on Thursday said: "It is with sadness that we announce that Mulbarton parkrun will not be continuing when parkrun 5k events restart in the UK.

"We have not secured the necessary permissions from the landowners for parkrun to recommence and with no viable permanent alternative option we have decided on balance its best we closed."

Runners taking part in the Thetford Parkrun. - Credit: Geoffrey Herschell

The statement, which was posted on social media, goes on to thank the volunteers who have dedicated time to the running of the event since it started in 2013.

It adds: "We are lucky in the Norwich area to have some fantastic parkruns within close proximity of the village and we look forward to seeing all our Mulbarton parkrun friends when we can all run, jog or walk again soon."

Meanwhile, the official Parkrun UK social media account tweeted to celebrate the fact the Norwich event has had permission to return.

The post said: "Thanks Norwich City Council for supporting free, weekly, physical activity in your community.

"That's Norwich parkrun and Sloughbottom parkrun with permission to return."