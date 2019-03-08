Search

Norfolk ParkRuns cancelled after weather warning

PUBLISHED: 15:55 09 August 2019 | UPDATED: 15:55 09 August 2019

Sheringham parkrun. Photo: Karl Read

Karl Read

Some ParkRuns in Norfolk have been cancelled due to a weather warning.

Both the Sheringham and Blickling Parkrun have been cancelled with others keeping an eye on the weather as Norfolk prepares for a yellow weather warning for strong winds this Saturday.

Sheringham ParkRun said on Facebook: "It is with regret that together with our hosts the National Trust at Sheringham Park, we have made the decision to cancel the event tomorrow due to very high winds being forecast.

"Whilst we hate to disappoint participants, as we have said before, we will never gamble with people's safety and that includes our volunteers as well as the runners."

The ParkRun scheme is a free and timed 5k walk, jog or run at 9am every Saturday.

Runs are organised by volunteers and are open to all ages and abilities.

Volunteers at Sloughbottom ParkRun will keep runners updated on Facebook if their session will still go ahead.

