Council bosses urge parents not to take children trick or treating this Halloween

Parents have been urged not to take their children trick or treating this Halloween to reduce the risk of spreading coronavirus.

As All Hallow’s Eve looms, children would ordinarily have been preparing to don spooky costumes and set about their neighbourhoods in a bid to plunder as many sweet treats as possible.

However, with Covid-19 case numbers continuing to grow, community leaders including council bosses and the police have urged parents to say no to the tradition this year.

Andrew Proctor, leader of Norfolk County Council and chairman of the county’s Covid-19 engagement board, said: ““There’s no reason not to have fun on Halloween but this year is one to celebrate at home to prevent further spread of the coronavirus.

“We know this will also have an impact on future events such as Bonfire Night and Remembrance Sunday but as things currently stand it’s best for everyone.”

Julie Wvendth, temporary assistant chief constable at Norfolk Constabulary, added; “We have all been working well together locally in our efforts to stop the spread of the virus and see Halloween as another opportunity to celebrate differently and therefore safely.

“While we don’t want to stop people having fun there are many other ways we can highlight Halloween without breaking the rule of six or social distancing and we will make every effort to support people in celebrating in this way.”

And among the advice the community leaders are offering is a plea not to take children trick or treating, warning that common touch points such as doorbells, knockers and sweet containers could increase the likelihood of infection.

Instead, families are being urged to be creative about the way they mark the occasion - from making pumpkins trails to holding online parties.

Other suggestions include sharing pictures of costumes on social media, producing outdoor displays for your neighbours to enjoy and take part in indoor family activities such as pumpkin carving.

Mr Proctor added: “Across Norfolk the cases of coronavirus in the community around us are increasing. We must all do our bit to keep the spread as controlled as possible and part of that means finding new ways to do things.”