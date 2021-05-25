Norfolk pair first to leave Bake Off after dropping Jaffa Cakes
- Credit: The Great British Bake Off
A pair of Norfolk bakers have been chosen as the first to leave Channel 4's newest season of Bake Off: The Professionals.
Alex Harrison and Stacey Martin, who both work as lecturers at The College of West Anglia in King's Lynn, appeared on the Bake Off: The Professionals on Tuesday, May 25.
For their first challenge, the team had to produce two different types of miniature classics, Tarte Piemontaise and the Jaffa Cake in just three and a half hours.
The team's version of the Jaffa Cake was a dark chocolate dome filled with orange liqueur moose, vanilla joconde sponge and, some orange and Balsamic vinegar caramel.
Presenter Liam Charles thought the pair were married, Mr Harrison said: "Being chefs, you have got to get on".
Mrs Martin was left in a pickle during the last 30 minutes of the challenge due to leaving The Jaffa Cake creations in the chiller for too long, forcing them to change the bake last minute.
After dropping a couple on the floor, the team were ten Jaffa Cakes short of the 24 asked for by world-famous patisserie experts, Benoit Blin and Cherish Finden.
When being judged on their bakes, Mr Finden "Well clearly it hasn't gone as planned."
Meanwhile, Mrs Blin said: "You do not have 24 and it looks a bit of a car crash as well.
"The orange moose is nice with the crumble and that and that's about it. I think you have to change it completely."
The next day the team was challenged to create a Strawberry's and Cream-inspired dessert.
The Norfolk pair's design included a combination of a pistachio sponge with a layer of mint and strawberry cream, strawberry and lemon jelly coated in a mirror glaze.
But that wasn't the only challenge ahead for the pair, as they tasked themselves to make an asymmetrical base for it to stand on.
The judges said the texture of their sponge was "lovely" but the rest of the dessert was "a little bit confused". They also added finishing of the showstopper was "very poor".
The team came in the last place and were the first pair to leave the competition.
Mrs Martin said: "We have had a fantastic few days, the experience has been eye-opening, stressful, hard work but amazing."