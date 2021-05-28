Pressures of pandemic sees big rises in demand for family support services

Published: 9:25 AM May 28, 2021 Updated: 9:26 AM May 28, 2021

Ormiston Families has delivered more than 10,000 support sessions in Norfolk in the past 12 months. - Credit: Submitted

A charity that works to help young people and families in Norfolk has seen demand rise during the Covid-19 pandemic.

Ormiston Families, which delivers services in areas like Great Yarmouth and Norwich, said it had carried out more than 10,000 support sessions across the county over the last 12 months.

The charity, which has launched its 40th anniversary campaign, saw 50pc more referrals to its mental health service in October and March as young people returned to schools.

Chief executive Allan Myatt said Breaking Barriers, supporting families affected by imprisonment or offending, has also seen increased demand with Covid causing prison visits to be paused for several months.

Ormiston Families chief executive Allan Myatt. - Credit: Ormiston Families

He said: “There is no doubt that this has been an incredibly challenging last 12 months for so many families across the region, and Norfolk children, young women and families have felt the impact hard.”

The charity’s year-long anniversary campaign, with the theme of #AllDoorsOpen, will include events and former service users sharing their experiences.

Ormiston Families' vision for every child is that they are loved, nurtured and valued. - Credit: Archant



