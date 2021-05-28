News Norwich City FC Things to do Business Property Lifestyle Subscribe
Eastern Daily Press > News

Pressures of pandemic sees big rises in demand for family support services

Author Picture Icon

Simon Parkin

Published: 9:25 AM May 28, 2021    Updated: 9:26 AM May 28, 2021
Mother and young child

Ormiston Families has delivered more than 10,000 support sessions in Norfolk in the past 12 months. - Credit: Submitted

A charity that works to help young people and families in Norfolk has seen demand rise during the Covid-19 pandemic.

Ormiston Families, which delivers services in areas like Great Yarmouth and Norwich, said it had carried out more than 10,000 support sessions across the county over the last 12 months.

The charity, which has launched its 40th anniversary campaign, saw 50pc more referrals to its mental health service in October and March as young people returned to schools.

Chief executive Allan Myatt said Breaking Barriers, supporting families affected by imprisonment or offending, has also seen increased demand with Covid causing prison visits to be paused for several months.

Ormiston Families chief executive Allan Myatt.

Ormiston Families chief executive Allan Myatt.  - Credit: Ormiston Families

He said: “There is no doubt that this has been an incredibly challenging last 12 months for so many families across the region, and Norfolk children, young women and families have felt the impact hard.”

The charity’s year-long anniversary campaign, with the theme of #AllDoorsOpen, will include events and former service users sharing their experiences.

Ormiston Families' vision for every child is that they are loved, nurtured and valued

Ormiston Families' vision for every child is that they are loved, nurtured and valued. - Credit: Archant


You may also want to watch:

Norwich News
East Norfolk News

Become a Supporter

This newspaper has been a central part of community life for many years. Our industry faces testing times, which is why we're asking for your support. Every contribution will help us continue to produce local journalism that makes a measurable difference to our community.

Become a Supporter

Don't Miss

Former Cantley Primary School and Horning Primary School headteacher Chris Aitken. 

‘Dishonest’ Norfolk headteacher changed pupils’ test results

Simon Parkin

Author Picture Icon
GENERIC M&S / Marks and Spencer store, Norwich. Picture : ANTONY KELLY

M&S confirms 30 shops to shut amid £201m losses

Eleanor Pringle

Author Picture Icon
quad bikes

Norfolk Live | Video

'Heart breaking blow' as quad bikers flatten nests on Springwatch beach

Chris Bishop

Author Picture Icon
A Norwich Crown Court jury is considering verdicts in trial of man accused of being in a conspiracy

Man guilty of sex offences against vulnerable victim

Christine Cunningham

person
Comments powered by Disqus