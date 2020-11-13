Search

Advanced search

Norfolk Open Studios set to take place next year

PUBLISHED: 13:45 13 November 2020 | UPDATED: 13:45 13 November 2020

Norfolk Open Studios during this year's virtual event. Berni Marfleet in his studio. Picture: Berni Marfleet

Norfolk Open Studios during this year's virtual event. Berni Marfleet in his studio. Picture: Berni Marfleet

Berni Marfleet

A popular event attracting more than 30,000 visitors each year will once again see hundreds of artists from across the county open their doors to the public.

Norfolk Open Studios during this year's virtual event. Stephen Parry Credit: Supplied by Norfolk Open StudiosNorfolk Open Studios during this year's virtual event. Stephen Parry Credit: Supplied by Norfolk Open Studios

Norfolk Open Studios, which has around 400 local artists welcoming visitors into their private work space, is set to take place autumn 2021.

For 16 days each year, the award-winning event celebrates the county’s artists and their achievements by offering them the opportunity to exhibit, sell and talk about their work.

You may also want to watch:

The scheme will take place from September 25 to October 10 next year.

Norfolk Open Studios during this year's virtual event. Sarah Allen at work in her studio. Picture: Sarah AllenNorfolk Open Studios during this year's virtual event. Sarah Allen at work in her studio. Picture: Sarah Allen

The event was cancelled this year to protect the safety of artists and visitors during the Covid-19 pandemic.

Norfolk Open Studios is now in its 27th year and is run by Norfolk and Norwich Festival as one of its initiatives.

Applications to take part in Norfolk Open Studios 2021 will open in February. For details visit norfolkstudios.org.uk, or follow on Twitter @NorfolkStudios, Instagram @norfolkopenstudios, and Facebook @NorfolkStudios.

If you value what this story gives you, please consider supporting the Eastern Daily Press. Click the link in the orange box above for details.

Most Read

‘Scumbags’ - Restaurants owed hundreds by couple linked to dine and dash fraud

The Bird in Hand pub was targeted by a couple being investigated for fraud. Photo: Espirit Drone Services

Covid fines for five people in a car driving from Suffolk to Norwich

Norfolk Police's temporary assistant chief constable Julie Wvendth has urged the public to help protect each other during the second coronavirus lockdown. Photo: Norfolk Constabulary

WATCH: See the incredible weight loss of Stars in Your Eyes winner who was ‘addicted to food’

Jacquii Cann has lost 8 stone through cutting out sugar and managing meal sizes. Here she is pictured with a pair of her old jeans. Pictures: BRITTANY WOODMAN

Complaints new rugby club barrier is blocking access to homes - and padlock is too high

Residents are unhappy that larger vehicles and emergency services no longer have direct access to their properties. Credit: Submitted

‘It makes me so mad’ - Mum hits out at Emmerdale Down’s syndrome storyline

Chloe Williams is a mum of an 8-week old Rosie, who has Down's syndrome. Pictures: BRITTANY WOODMAN

Become a supporter

This newspaper has been a central part of community life for many years. Our industry faces testing times, which is why we're asking for your support. Every contribution will help us continue to produce local journalism that makes a measurable difference to our community.

Most Read

Covid fines for five people in a car driving from Suffolk to Norwich

Norfolk Police's temporary assistant chief constable Julie Wvendth has urged the public to help protect each other during the second coronavirus lockdown. Photo: Norfolk Constabulary

Man in 20s dies after six-vehicle crash

A man in his 20s has died following a crash on the A17 at Terrington St Clement, near King's Lynn. Picture: Chris Bishop

Award-winning war film shot in Norfolk and Suffolk released on Amazon Prime

The cast of Their War, shot in Norfolk and Suffolk, which has now been uploaded to Amazon Prime Picture: Milo Cosemans

Tributes paid to young mum and nurse who ‘touched many lives’

Tributes paid to a sports-loving nurse, Cheryl Cavanagh, from north Norfolk who has died at the age of 36. Picture: SUPPLIED BY FAMILY

Same couple linked to string of ‘dine and dash’ cases at pubs and restaurants

The Swan Inn was one of the pubs that fell victim to the alleged scam Picture: RACHEL EDGE

Latest from the Eastern Daily Press

Norfolk records highest daily tally yet of positive coronavirus cases

The number of people being admitted to each Norfolk hospital on a daily basis remains in single figures, but the county has recorded its highest tally of positive cases. Picture: Archant

Mark Armstrong: How running just one mile taught me so much

Mark Armstrong took part in the Sportlink Mile - Virtual SMile Challenge last weekend. Picture: Baz Hipwell

‘Scumbags’ - Restaurants owed hundreds by couple linked to dine and dash fraud

The Bird in Hand pub was targeted by a couple being investigated for fraud. Photo: Espirit Drone Services

Norwich shop features in new Netflix Christmas film

A shot from Jingle Jangle with Stoned and Hammered in the background (C) James Randle

Covid fines for five people in a car driving from Suffolk to Norwich

Norfolk Police's temporary assistant chief constable Julie Wvendth has urged the public to help protect each other during the second coronavirus lockdown. Photo: Norfolk Constabulary