Norfolk Open Studios set to take place next year

A popular event attracting more than 30,000 visitors each year will once again see hundreds of artists from across the county open their doors to the public.

Norfolk Open Studios, which has around 400 local artists welcoming visitors into their private work space, is set to take place autumn 2021.

For 16 days each year, the award-winning event celebrates the county’s artists and their achievements by offering them the opportunity to exhibit, sell and talk about their work.

The scheme will take place from September 25 to October 10 next year.

The event was cancelled this year to protect the safety of artists and visitors during the Covid-19 pandemic.

Norfolk Open Studios is now in its 27th year and is run by Norfolk and Norwich Festival as one of its initiatives.

Applications to take part in Norfolk Open Studios 2021 will open in February. For details visit norfolkstudios.org.uk, or follow on Twitter @NorfolkStudios, Instagram @norfolkopenstudios, and Facebook @NorfolkStudios.