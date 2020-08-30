Norfolk gardens to remain open in September

High House, Thetford, Hindringham Hall and Acre Meadow, Great Yarmouth, gardens all comply with social distancing guidelines and entry is by pre-purchased tickets only. Picture: Norfolk Open Gardens Archant

Gardens in Thetford, Hindringham and Great Yarmouth will continue to open their gates to the public during September.

The gardens, which are part of the National Open Garden Scheme, will remain open to visitors hoping to escape to somewhere beautiful.

High House, in Thetford, Hindringham Hall and Acre Meadow, in Great Yarmouth, gardens all comply with social distancing guidelines and entry is by pre-purchased tickets only.

A spokesperson from Norfolk Open Garden said: “All buildings will be closed to visitors and unfortunately gardens will not be able to offer refreshments.”

The National Garden Scheme opens privately owned gardens in England and Wales on selected dates for charity.

It was founded in 1927 with the aim of “opening gardens of quality, character and interest to the public”.

To find out more about when the gardens are open and to book tickets for events, visit ngs.org.uk/product-category/garden-tickets/east/