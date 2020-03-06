Search

'Do not panic buy frozen fish'- On The Huh is back with the week's biggest talking points

PUBLISHED: 14:29 06 March 2020 | UPDATED: 14:29 06 March 2020

On the Huh: a sideways look at Norfolk news with Jessica Long and Ian Clarke. Picture: Archant.

On The Huh is back with some of Norfolk's biggest taking points including a passionate debate about the county's greatest roundabouts and a look back at Norwich City's FA Cup victory.

The podcast is a fortnightly show that takes a sideways look at news.

In this episode Jessica Long is joined by Ian Clarke and the pair dive into the world of local news in Norfolk as they discuss things including:

- The stories that are making us talk, including what people are hoarding due to coronavirus fears

- East Angrier: a fricassee of fury, comprising your angry letters, what makes us mad, plus the dangerous world of reader comments on our stories

- Norfolk's Greatest: in this episode Norfolk's greatest roundabout is up for grabs.

To listen to On The Huh, visit www.podfollow.com/huh

