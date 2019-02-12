Olivia Colman wins Oscar for best actress

Olivia Colman, winner of the Best Actress In A Leading Role Award for The Favourite. Picture Alberto Rodriguez/PA Wire. PA Wire

Norfolk-born Olivia Colman has taken home the Oscar for best actress at last night’s 91st Academy Awards.

Olivia Colman in The Favourite, a role which won her the Best Actress Golden Globe (Comedy or Musical) Photo: Atsushi Nishijima - Fox Searchlight Olivia Colman in The Favourite, a role which won her the Best Actress Golden Globe (Comedy or Musical) Photo: Atsushi Nishijima - Fox Searchlight

The former-Norwich School for Girls pupil was awarded the trophy for her role in The Favourite, beating out bookies favourite Glenn Close and pop sensation Lady Gaga.

In a tearful acceptance speech Ms Colman said:” It’s genuinely quite stressful. This is hilarious. I got an Oscar!

“OK, I have to thank lots of people. If, by the way, I forget anybody I’m going to find you later and I’m going to give you all a massive snog and I’m really sorry if I might forget now.

“But Yorgos, my best director and the best film, and with Emma and Rachel, the two loveliest women in the world to fall in love with, and to go to work with every day, I mean, you can imagine, it wasn’t a hardship.

“And to be in this category with these extraordinary women, and Glenn Close... you’ve been my idol for so long and this is not how I wanted it to be and I think you’re amazing and I love you very much.”

Colman thanked her agents Lindy King, Olivia Homan and Hildy Gottlieb and her publicist Bryna Rifkin.

She said: “I love you all. Thank you, Lindy King, my agent who took me on over 20 years ago, thank you so much. And Olive and Hildy and Bryna, who made me do things that I said no to, but she was right.

“My mum and my dad... well, you know. And my kids who are at home and watching, look!

“Well, if you’re not, then, well done, but I sort of hope you are. This is not going to happen again.

“And any little girl who is practising their speech on the telly, you never know. I used to work as a cleaner and I loved that job, I did spend quite a lot of my time imagining this.”

She then said that she was being asked to “please wrap up”, and blew a raspberry as the audience laughed.

Colman continued, thanking husband Ed Sinclair: “Thank you, and my husband Ed, my best friend, I love you so much; 25 years, you’ve been my best supporter, he’s going to cry!

“I’m not. Thank you so much, Fox, everybody, the cast, the crew, Frances, Sam, thank you.

“Argh, thank you so much... Lady Gaga!”

Colman became the 11th British actress to take home the prize.

Beginning her career in British sitcom Peep Show in the early 2000s, the 44-year-old went on to cement her national treasure status in shows such as BBC’s crime drama Broadchurch and comedy Fleabag.

As well as an Oscar, Ms Colman was awarded a Golden Globe for her performance as Queen Anne in The Favourite.

Colman was born in Norfolk in 1974 and attended Norwich High School for Girls, before attending Gresham’s sixth form in the early 1990s.

She spent a term at Homerton College, Cambridge, before going on to study drama at the Bristol Old Vic Theatre School,

Her first job was at The King’s Arms pub in Blakeney, north Norfolk.

She previously described the area as her “stomping ground” and “spiritual home”, and spoke of the idyllic childhood she enjoyed; from revising for her A-Levels on Holkham beach or just being able to open the back door and go off for the whole day.