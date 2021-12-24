Norfolk nurse's family lost everything in Super Typhoon Rai

Devastation in the wake of the typhoon in the Philippines - Credit: The Sumalinog family

A nurse at a Norfolk hospital has launched a crowd-funding appeal to raise money to help family members whose property has been destroyed in a tropical storm in the Philippines.

Roy Sumalinog, 32, who has worked at the Queen Elizabeth Hospital in King's Lynn for two years, says his childhood home was flattened when Typhoon Odette blew into the coastal province of Bohol, on December 16.

Hundreds of deaths have been reported and aid agencies fear the final toll could rise much higher, with a number of remote areas still cut off.

Philippines president, Rodrigo Duterte, has declared a state of calamity in the aftermath.

The storm, also known as Super Typhoon Rai, is believed to be one of the most powerful the Philippines have ever seen.

Winds reached gusts of up to 120mph. Tens of thousands were left without homes, power or water.

Many lost everything as the typhoon tore through the islands, including Mr Sumalinog's family.

The super typhoon rages in the Philippines - Credit: The Sumalinog Family

Mr Sumalinog's childhood home was flattened in the storm.

"My entire neighbourhood, my house, it's all gone," he said. "Its really heartbreaking, all the memories. The whole town, the whole province has been destroyed, it's like an atomic bomb was dropped on it.

"Typhoons are common in the Philippines but this was so powerful, it was worse than the earthquake we had in 2013.

"I haven't been sleeping for four days, because I didn't have any contact with my family.

"I've had a call from my sister. She tells me they're in dire need of water, looting's starting everywhere because people are hungry."

Devastation left in the wake of the super typhoon - Credit: The Sumalinog Family

Mr Sumalinog said his mother Narcisa, 58, brother Christian, 28 and sisters Mary Grace, 26 and Mia, 18, have been evacuated to a relative's house after their wooden home was blown down.

He has launched a GoFundme page to raise money for things they need. So far, donations have raised just under half of his £2,000 target.

To donate, go to gofundme.com/f/help-roys-family-and-town-rebuild-their-lives.



