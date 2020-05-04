Darth Vader signs up for NHS charity challenge on Star Wars Day

Lord Vader limbers up for the Empire Strides Back challenge. Picture: Huw Jones Archant

One of cinema’s most infamous villains has shown his more caring side by joining more than 350 others in signing up for a Star Wars-themed fundraiser.

The Empire Strides Back challenge is under way, asking participants to complete a marathon distance between May 4 – internationally known as Star Wars Day – and the end of the month.

More than 350 people have already signed up to the challenge, created by Rob Sears and Loren Taylor of Focus 4 Fitness, while it isn’t too late to join them in getting fit while also raising money for the Norfolk and Norwich University Hospital.

Mr Sears said: “Staff at the NNUH are constantly going the extra mile to take care for us despite being under extreme pressure and risk themselves, so now it’s our turn to go the extra mile for them with this challenge.”

The challenge costs £10 to enter with all funds going to the NNUH.

To sign up, visit the Focus 4 Fitness website.