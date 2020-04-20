Income hit charities appeal for supporters to join lockdown challenge

Norfolk charities hit by a reduction in donation income have joined forces and are encouraging people to don their trainers or walking boots and take part in a lockdown challenge to raise vital funds.

The 2.6 Challenge, which will launch on April 26, sees charities asking people to dream up an activity based around the numbers 2.6 or 26. Picture: 2.6 Challenge

The 2.6 Challenge, which will launch on Sunday, April 26 and last for a week, sees charities asking people to dream up an activity based around the numbers 2.6 or 26 and fundraise through sponsorship or simply by making a donation to their chosen charity.

The launch has been chosen for the date of what would have been the 40th London Marathon, the world’s biggest one day annual fundraising event, which raised £66.4 million for charities in 2019.

The challenge is open to anyone of any age – the only requirement is that the activity must follow the government guidelines on exercise and social distancing and remember to stay local.

Nick Rusling, co-chair of the Mass Participation Sports Organisers group (MSO) and CEO of Human Race, said: ““It can be anything that works for you. You can run or walk 2.6 miles, 2.6km or for 26 minutes.

“You could do the same in your home or garden, go up and down the stairs 26 times, juggle for 2.6 minutes, do a 26 minute exercise class or get 26 people on a video call and do a 26 minute workout – anything you like.

“We want people to get active, have fun and raise money to help Save the UK’s Charities by giving money or raising funds for the charity close to your heart.”

The charities encouraging people to take part include Age UK Norwich, Break, Cruse Bereavement Care Norwich, East Anglia’s Children’s Hospices (EACH), Friend in Deed, Home-Start Norfolk, Nelson’s Journey, Norwich Samaritans, Norfolk and Waveney Mind, Priscilla Bacon Hospice, SENsational Families, St Martins Housing Trust and The Benjamin Foundation.

Sophie Berry, fundraising manager from Nelson’s Journey, said: “This event is a really important moment for people to help save Norfolk charities.

This is a critical moment in time for us and many other organisations in Norfolk, we hope the community will get behind us helping to ensure we can all support Norfolk both during and after this crisis.”

To join in with The 2.6 Challenge and help save Norfolk’s charities visit www.twopointsixchallenge.co.uk