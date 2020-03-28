Search

Binman ‘on the verge of bursting into tears’ over kindness from residents

PUBLISHED: 16:00 28 March 2020 | UPDATED: 16:22 28 March 2020

Refuse lorry driver Peter Fltt has thanked residents for their kind messages left to them while doing their rounds in Norwich. Picture: Courtesy of Peter Flatt

Archant

A dustcart driver was left “on the verge of bursting into tears” after he and his colleagues received cheering, applause and dozens of messages of support from grateful residents while doing their rounds.

A note left to bin men by residents thanking them for their work during the coronavirus lockdown. Picture: Courtesy of Peter FlattA note left to bin men by residents thanking them for their work during the coronavirus lockdown. Picture: Courtesy of Peter Flatt

Peter Flatt drives a dustcart for refuse company Biffa, which is continuing to provide collections while the UK is in lockdown to mitigate the spread of the coronavirus.

Millions around the country paused to applaud the work of NHS staff and care workers after the Clap for Carers campaign launched online.

In Norwich, that appreciation of our key workers was also shown to refuse collectors on Friday, who found dozens of notes on top of bins thanking them for all their hard work, with some residents even coming out of their homes to applaud them.

Mr Flatt was part of a crew working in Bowthorpe, where he came across a number of residents paying tribute to the workers.

He said: “All our crews were overwhelmed by how many people left notes on their bins thanking us for what we are doing in these times of the coronavirus.

“I was on one crew where the residents of the closes came out and clapped us for what we are doing and shouted ‘thank you’.

People in cars were putting their thumbs up and saying thank you, and one man brought cakes out.”

Crews from across the city were delighted to discover notes taped to the top of some of the bins they were collecting.

One couple’s note said: “To our food bin boys, thank you very much for doing your work in these bad times.”

Another note read: “To our binmen, thank you for continuing to do your job during this tough time. Stay safe.”

One resident said: “Thank you for being amazing and taking our bins and keeping us safe.”

Attached to that note was a home-made comic book titled ‘Captain Underpants and the Attack of the Talking Toilets’, which had been especially made by a child as a gift for the refuse collectors.

Mr Flatt said he was touched by the residents’ kindness.

He said: “I am a guy in my 50s and I was on the verge of bursting into tears.

“We as dustcart crews would like to thank all residents for their kindness and thoughts, now and in the future.”















































