Eastern Daily Press > News

Four fire crews called to blaze at village business

Author Picture Icon

Daniel Moxon

Published: 12:48 PM May 19, 2021    Updated: 1:17 PM May 19, 2021
Four fire crews were called to a fire at a business in Mundesley on Wednesday.

A fire has broken out at a business in north Norfolk.

Four crews were sent to deal with the blaze in Station Road, Mundesley, shortly after 11am on Wednesday.

Four fire crews were called to a fire at a business in Mundesley on Wednesday.

Appliances from Mundesley, North Walsham, Cromer and Stalham were called to the scene.

Firefighters wore breathing apparatus and used hose reel jets to put out the blaze.

Four fire crews were called to a fire at a business in Mundesley on Wednesday.

A positive pressure ventilation fan was then used to clear the building of smoke.

Crews remain on scene, though the stop was received at 12.16pm.

Four fire crews were called to a fire at a business in Mundesley on Wednesday.

A spokesperson for Norfolk Fire and Rescue said police and ambulance were not required to attend.

More to follow.

