Dear Covid-19 - please go away: Nine-year-old writes letter to virus

PUBLISHED: 13:52 27 April 2020 | UPDATED: 13:52 27 April 2020

Nine-year-old Lucas Gurner-Cruickshanks, from Acle, reading the letter he has written to Covid-19 saying it has made him feel bad because he is missing school and his friends. Picture: Melinda Gurner

Nine-year-old Lucas Gurner-Cruickshanks, from Acle, reading the letter he has written to Covid-19 saying it has made him feel bad because he is missing school and his friends. Picture: Melinda Gurner

Melinda Gurner

A nine-year-old upset that he cannot see his family or school friends has taken a direct approach to ending lockdown by writing a letter to coronavirus.

Letter written by Lucas Gurner-Cruickshanks from Acle addressed to Covid-19. Picture: Melinda GurnerLetter written by Lucas Gurner-Cruickshanks from Acle addressed to Covid-19. Picture: Melinda Gurner

Lucas Gurner-Cruickshanks, from Acle, took it on himself to write the letter that begins: ‘Dear Covid-19, you have made me feel bad’.

He goes on to add: “You have made people very upset and worried. They can’t see anybody. So please be kind and stay away.”

Mum Melinda Gurner said: “Whilst cleaning his room, I found this letter under his bed, he had directed it to Covid-19. He’s just turned nine-years-old, and still seems so young, and naive from the scary world, or so I thought.

Nine-year-old Lucas Gurner-Cruickshanks, from Acle, who has written a letter to Covid-19, with mum Melinda, brother Joshua and sister Isobel. Picture: Melinda GurnerNine-year-old Lucas Gurner-Cruickshanks, from Acle, who has written a letter to Covid-19, with mum Melinda, brother Joshua and sister Isobel. Picture: Melinda Gurner

“I was very surprised when I found it. He isn’t one for sharing his feelings so much, so when I read it, it melted my heart.”

MORE: Children and parents have risen brilliantly to lockdown challenge - so will need a summer holiday

In his letter Lucas, who attends Acle St Edmunds Primary, says being unable to attend school has made him sad, adding: “I miss my school and my friends. Please can you go away.”

Whilst in lockdown at home with his mum, brother Joshua, eight, and sister Isobel, five, Lucas has also been unable to see his dad, who lives in London, or family members who live in Lowestoft.

Lucas Gurner-Cruickshanks who was inspired to werite a letter asking Covid-19 to go away because he is missing his friends at Acle Edmunds Primary. Picture: GoogleLucas Gurner-Cruickshanks who was inspired to werite a letter asking Covid-19 to go away because he is missing his friends at Acle Edmunds Primary. Picture: Google

In his letter to coronavirus, he said: “You made it difficult for me to give my Aba [grandmother] hugs and kisses. Why?”

His mum said: “He is missing school, and he is not able to see his dad or my family, it is very stressful for him. We’ve only been able to have contact over the phone. When you’re that age this is a long time to go without seeing people.

MORE: June 1 earliest ‘realistic’ reopening date for schools

A recent report suggested the pandemic that has upended family lives has led to an increase in anxiety among young people.

Ms Gurner said: “I’m a single mother to three beautiful children, but I never realised how much the coronavirus affects the children too.”

“I thought the children were thinking this was a long extended summer holiday but just with some school work, they get to spend time with mummy at home, all day every day, go for walks everyday, and have fun in the garden. How wrong was I?

“We have just been taking each day as it comes. I’m not good for planning ahead, so I have been just seeing how things go each day. Luckily we have a garden with a big paddling pool so the kids have been mostly in there.”

