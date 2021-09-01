Norfolk nightclubs could be forced to ask drinkers for vaccination status

Published: 2:41 PM September 1, 2021

Some states in America are offering a free beer with a Covid vaccine - Credit: PA Images

Venues across Norfolk look set to be forced to ask attendees for proof of vaccination from the end of September, as the government pushes ahead with plans to introduce vaccine passports in nightclubs.

Downing Street has confirmed it will press on with the controversial proposals, despite criticism from politicians on both sides as well as leaders in the night time hospitality industry.

Under the new scheme, members of the public will be required to show proof of their vaccine status to gain entry to domestic venues and events.

But on Tuesday the Prime Minister's official spokesman said the Government's plans remained in place.

He said: "We set out broadly our intention to require our vaccination for nightclubs and some other settings and we'll be coming forward in the coming weeks with details for that."

But Sir Ed Davey, leader of the Liberal Democrats, said his party would oppose the scheme, while Labour previously called it "costly, open to fraud and...impractical".

Mr Davey wrote on Twitter: "As predicted the Government has reheated their Covid ID card scheme.

"They are divisive, unworkable and expensive and the Liberal Democrats will oppose them."

It comes as The Guardian reported that new data showed some people would be more reluctant to be vaccinated if such passports were introduced.

Analysis was conducted of 16,527 people, 14,543 of whom had not yet had both vaccine doses.

Almost 90pc of this group (87.8pc) said their decision to receive a second dose would not be affected by the introduction of the passport scheme.

While two thirds of the remaining 12.2pc suggested they would be less likely to get vaccinated if passports were introduced.

The remaining third said they would be more inclined.

The study's lead author, Dr Alex de Figueiredo from the London School of Hygiene and Tropical Medicine, said these percentages become significant when scaled up to the whole population.

Boris Johnson also previously faced a backlash within his own party over the possibility of domestic vaccine passports, with 43 Conservative MPs signing a declaration opposing them.