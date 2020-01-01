Meet the babies born 30 minutes and a decade apart

Jess Bunting and Nick Hale welcomed baby Henry at 12.15am on New Years Day, making him the first baby of 2020. Picture: Clarissa Place Archant

Babies born 30 minutes apart are now separated by decades as parents saw the perfect start to 2020 with new additions to their families.

Share Email this article to a friend To send a link to this page you must be logged in.

Baby Theodore missed out on being a New Years baby by 13 minutes, making him one of the last babies of the decade and 2019. Picture: Clarissa Place Baby Theodore missed out on being a New Years baby by 13 minutes, making him one of the last babies of the decade and 2019. Picture: Clarissa Place

Norfolk and Norwich University Hospital staff delivered several New Year's Day infants and one of the last babies of 2019.

Henry Arlo Hale was the first baby born in 2020, arriving at 12.15am.

Henry weighed 8lb 7oz and was due to be born on December 27 but kept mum Jess Bunting and dad Nick Hale waiting for five more days.

The couple, who are from Thorpe St Andrew, were delighted with a surprise gift from the family of the first baby born in 2019, which included a card and handmade clothing for Henry.

Jess Bunting and Nick Hale welcomed baby Henry at 12.15am on New Years Day, making him the first baby of 2020. Picture: Clarissa Place Jess Bunting and Nick Hale welcomed baby Henry at 12.15am on New Years Day, making him the first baby of 2020. Picture: Clarissa Place

The parents said they would make a note in their calendar to bring a present for the first baby born in 2021.

They shared the news of their new arrival with excited big brother Teddy who met his sibling through video on FaceTime.

Mum Jess, 22, said: "Teddy is dying to meet him.

"He has been excited for weeks, saying he will help put him to sleep and help give him his bottle. We wanted him before Christmas and he did not come - we were worried he would come on Christmas Day.

Jess Bunting and Nick Hale welcomed baby Henry at 12.15am on New Years Day, received a gift from the parents of the first baby of 2019. Picture: Clarissa Place Jess Bunting and Nick Hale welcomed baby Henry at 12.15am on New Years Day, received a gift from the parents of the first baby of 2019. Picture: Clarissa Place

You may also want to watch:

"I didn't even know what time it was. It's a new era."

First time dad Mr Hale, 29, said: The staff were amazing. It felt as if they were waiting to come in and tell us he was the first one.

"I'm looking forward to stepping up and the responsibility for another little human being.

"It's another life to look after other than myself."

On the same ward was baby Theodore Arthur, who was born 13 minutes before midnight, making him one of the last babies born in 2019.

Weighing 7lbs 10oz, his parents said Theodore, which means God-given or God's gift, was the perfect end to 2019.

His mum added his middle name Arthur had been chosen in memory of her grandfather who died in August.

She said: "We didn't know what we were having. We said if we were having a boy his middle name would be after his grandfather."