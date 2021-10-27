Plans for seven new supermarkets in Norfolk - but where will they be?
Norfolk already has a wide variety of supermarkets but everyone welcomes extra choice when it comes to the weekly shop.
Here is a list of the latest plans for new supermarkets across the county.
Aldi - King's Lynn, Downham Market, Swaffham and Cromer
Supermarket giant Aldi is set to open 100 more stores across the UK, and has its sights set on towns in Norfolk.
The discount retailer revealed plans earlier this year to find suitable locations in King's Lynn, Downham Market, Swaffham, and the Cromer and Sheringham area for new stores.
Sainsbury's - Bradwell
Sainsbury's says it wants to bring one of its smaller 'Local' stores to Bradwell creating up to 25 jobs.
The new store looks as if it will be located on the A47/A143 link road close to Colby Drive.
The move comes six years after Sainsbury's pulled out of a superstore and petrol station plan which had been due to bring 350 jobs to Beacon Park.
Tesco - Gorleston
Tesco is hoping to turn the former Albion pub in Gorleston into a convenience store, which would bring 20 jobs to the town.
The supermarket has applied for an alcohol licence at the 137-year-old pub.
Lidl - Great Yarmouth
Discount supermarket Lidl is looking to open a store on the site of the former Trafalgar College.
People living in the town's Southtown area have received leaflets outlining details of the scheme that would sweep away the former Trafalgar College buildings and see a store and and car park go up in their place.
The German chain already has a supermarket in Pasteur Road - a stone's throw away - approved in 2004.