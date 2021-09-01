New bikes could take six months to arrive amid lockdown cycling boom

Published: 2:58 PM September 1, 2021

A surge in demand for bicycles during lockdown has continued as restrictions end, causing long waits for some brands in Norfolk stores.

Some shops have reported being unable to acquire new bikes, while others say delivery times are slow due to added complications caused by Covid and Brexit red tape.

Rob Harber, manager of Bicycle Links, on King Street, in Norwich, said he was unable to get new cycle stock in at the shop, with pre-orders expected to take until April next year to fulfil.

He said: "At the moment there's still a high demand for bikes, but you can't buy new bikes at the moment because the suppliers can't get them out.

"The demand for second-hand is quite high too so because we've got our second hand workshop we can get some of our second hand bikes out instead.

"If you wanted to buy a new bike tomorrow you're looking at April time next year depending on what you order, we have got some coming later this year."

A spokesperson for Halfords confirmed Mr Harber's concerns saying while things had improved, some bikes were still taking a while to be delivered.

They said: "We saw a lot of people waiting sometimes a year for a bike in lockdown.

"It's a little different now, some of the bikes are still out of stock, it depends what you're looking for.

"For the bikes we still don't have in stock you could be waiting months.

"Covid is everywhere around the world and it's slowing things down."

Ben Feldon, at KL Cycles, in King's Lynn, noticed supply issues were easing, but said some bikes were still proving elusive as people ditch their starter cycles for a more advanced bike.

He said: "It's bad in certain stuff, like the cheap stuff is still hard to get hold of.

"But the stuff higher up has become a little easier to get, although some models are still hard to get, its people who have took it up in lockdown and are now looking to get a new bike.

"E-bikes could be the next thing, we've not seen it start to take off yet but I think it will do, with the King's Lynn traffic it makes sense to cycle."